BREAKING NEWS President Trump: All travel from Europe to the US will be suspended
Lourdes advances to 2A semifinal
The Eagles will play Waseca, Friday at 6.
Posted: Mar 11, 2020 11:04 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:04 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland
Mason City
Clear
37°
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
37°
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
39°
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39°
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
37°
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
A warm Wednesday on the way
Radar
Eye in the sky
Person hit and killed by traffic south of Mason City
Officials: Olmsted County resident probably picked up coronavirus on foreign trip
NEIC rejects Mason City schools' request to join
19-year-old arrested for kidnapping in Austin
Authorities ID man struck, killed on Highway 65 near Mason City
Hy-Vee laying off around 300 workers in central Iowa
New coronavirus victim in Minnesota in critical condition
North Iowa manufacturer not seeing any coronavirus disruptions
COVID-19 patient in Iowa City hospital is in critical condition
President Trump: All travel from Europe to the US will be suspended (with live coverage)
Lourdes advances to 2A semifinal
Where will Rochester's new middle school be built?
SAW: Sydney Elliott from Lourdes
Mercyone Progress
Cover Crops
Nelson's Weather Forecast 3/11
Study: More People Want to Bike or Walk
Chris Nelson Explains Fog With Augmented Reality
NWS Skywarn Visits Rochester
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/11
