Clear
One case of coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County.
Call Center Opens in Cerro Gordo County
A call center is opening in Cerro Gordo county to answer questions about the disease.
Posted: Mar 11, 2020 5:16 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 5:16 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski
A warm Wednesday on the way
Radar
Eye in the sky
