Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Bikers Against Child Abuse making a difference in the lives of children
There are two different presentations happening tomorrow night at the Rochester Public Library.
Posted: Mar 11, 2020 7:38 AM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 7:38 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
Mason City
Overcast
33°
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
32°
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
36°
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
36°
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
32°
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
A warm Wednesday on the way
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Father charged with murder in death of Floyd County child
New coronavirus victim in Minnesota in critical condition
19-year-old arrested for kidnapping in Austin
Person hit and killed by traffic south of Mason City
Woman sentenced for stealing from Howard County aluminum manufacturer
Drugs and domestic violence mean prison for a Forest City man
Five more Iowans test positive for COVID-19
Rochester middle school deals with 'perceived' gun threat
Mason City woman charged with U-Haul truck theft
Former Rochester police officer charged with child sex crimes
Latest Video
Donating Blood amid Coronavirus concerns
Bikers Against Child Abuse making a difference in the lives of children
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday
StormTeam 3: Why we see fog in the winter
Tobin breaks school record, again!
NIACC women earn top seed in national tournament
RCTC men's basketball national tournament preview
Census Danger
Burma School Pen Pals
Chris' Reality Weather Segment on Snow Chances
Community Events