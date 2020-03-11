Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 7:11 AM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 27°
A warm Wednesday on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

