Clear

Census Danger

Protecting yourself from imposters

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 10:44 PM
Updated: Mar 10, 2020 10:44 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Wintry mix Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tobin breaks school record, again!

Image

NIACC women earn top seed in national tournament

Image

RCTC men's basketball national tournament preview

Image

Census Danger

Image

Burma School Pen Pals

Image

Chris' Reality Weather Segment on Snow Chances

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Rural Broadband

Image

Park Board Master Plan

Image

UPDATE: Olmsted County planning for Coronavirus cases

Community Events