Clear

Sara's Midday forecast - Tuesday

Sara's Midday forecast - Tuesday

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 12:37 PM
Updated: Mar 10, 2020 12:37 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Wintry mix Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

#TacoTuesday In Rochester

Image

Sara's Midday forecast - Tuesday

Image

New Birth Center in Austin

Image

Three organizations to host End of Life Options forum

Image

What to do if you drive over a pot hole

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on river levels

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/9

Image

27 indicted for alleged drugging of racehorses

Image

MSHSL's first day of softball practice

Community Events