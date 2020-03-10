Clear
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 6:22 AM
Updated: Mar 10, 2020 6:22 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Wintry mix Tuesday night
