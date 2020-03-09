Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/9

Nelson's forecast includes cooler temps

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 7:48 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 7:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Rain, mix, and snow chances return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

