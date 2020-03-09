Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Rochester Library Repairs
Recovering 6 months later
Posted: Mar 9, 2020 6:38 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Overcast
31°
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
37°
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
37°
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
34°
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
33°
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Rain, mix, and snow chances return this week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Driver killed in Wright County crash Sunday
Mason City man pleads guilty to slamming a car door on a police officer's hands
Three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus found in Iowa residents
Mason City police respond to large fight near bar
Second coronavirus case confirmed in MInnesota
Brake failure blamed for car hitting child in Byron
Mason City man pleads guilty to bike theft, meth possession
Probation for Nora Springs man arrested with meth
Mason City man to stand trial for around 200 grams of meth
Man arrested in death of woman and child on Minnesota reservation
Latest Video
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/9
West Hancock Engineering Contest
Rochester Library Repairs
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Flood Warning
Nelson's flood forecast
Double Murder Trial Starts Today
Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday
Adopting a clean car standards
Training to be a storm spotter
Community Events