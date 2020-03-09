Clear

Adopting a clean car standards

Minnesota is considering adopting a clean air standard set by the state of California.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 7:29 AM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 7:29 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: °
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Rain, mix, and snow chances return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adopting a clean car standards

Image

Training to be a storm spotter

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Rain, Mix, and Snow Possible this Week

Image

Rochester church hosts PTSD conversation

Image

Mower County DFL Convention

Image

Sean Weather 3/8

Image

North Iowa girl's hoops shines

Image

Osage falls in class 2a title game

Image

It's time to spring ahead

Community Events