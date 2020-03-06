Clear
BREAKING NEWS First person in Minnesota tests positive for coronavirus Full Story

Health insurance & coronavirus

Most insurers are footing the bill for testing

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 10:11 PM
Updated: Mar 6, 2020 10:11 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Sunny forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/6

Image

Special rally at MCHS

Image

Coronavirus impacting worship

Image

Health insurance & coronavirus

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/6

Image

Electric Fire Truck

Image

Iowa Animal Abuse Bill

Image

Early Childhood Family Education Fundraiser

Image

Battle of the Badges

Image

RPS Tops State Graduation Rates

Community Events