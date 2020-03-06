Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS First person in Minnesota tests positive for coronavirus
Full Story
Health insurance & coronavirus
Most insurers are footing the bill for testing
Posted: Mar 6, 2020 10:11 PM
Updated: Mar 6, 2020 10:11 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Clear
31°
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
30°
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
32°
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
32°
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
28°
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Sunny forecast
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
First positive test for coronavirus in Minnesota
Mason City school bus hit by 'projectile' Friday
Man arrested after 50 pounds of marijuana found in Floyd County traffic stop
Northwest Iowa collision with semi kills 2 in pickup
Man seriously injured after beam accident at Albert Lea trucking company
Sheriff: Blooming Prairie man arrested for Las Vegas homicide
New layout proposed for Thursdays Downtown in Rochester
Iowa man who drunkenly shot at deer but hit woman pleads guilty
Sheriff: Woman caught trying to shoot up heroin while in Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
1 woman hospitalized after crash closed part of highway in Fillmore County
Latest Video
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/6
Special rally at MCHS
Coronavirus impacting worship
Health insurance & coronavirus
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/6
Electric Fire Truck
Iowa Animal Abuse Bill
Early Childhood Family Education Fundraiser
Battle of the Badges
RPS Tops State Graduation Rates
Community Events