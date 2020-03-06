Clear

Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 12:34 PM
Updated: Mar 6, 2020 12:34 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

