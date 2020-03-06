Clear

1 injured, 1 arrested after Rochester stabbing

One man was stabbed in the face.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 10:55 AM
Updated: Mar 6, 2020 10:55 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
