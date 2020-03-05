Clear

Thursday's section finals & state semifinals

Thursday's section finals & state semifinals

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 11:27 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 11:27 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Sunny and warmer coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday's section finals & state semifinals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/5

Image

Preserving newspapers

Image

Sex crimes against children on the rise

Image

"One-of-a-kind" school

Image

Spring Break & Coronavirus

Image

Real ID deadline

Image

Giving your best

Image

2 Dogs & 3 Cats Killed in House Fire

Image

Egloff House Renovations Near Completion

Community Events