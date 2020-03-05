Home
Clear
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/5
Nelson's forecast includes warmer temps
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 10:48 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Few Clouds
32°
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
32°
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
36°
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
34°
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
31°
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Sunny and warmer coming
Radar
Eye in the sky
