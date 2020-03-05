Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/5

Nelson's forecast includes warmer temps

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
A busy Thursday - tracking rain, winds, and cloudy skies
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Real ID deadline

Image

Giving your best

Image

2 Dogs & 3 Cats Killed in House Fire

Image

Egloff House Renovations Near Completion

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/5

Image

What Do When Someone Falls Through Ice

Image

Blood Drive

Image

Preparing For Coronavirus In Minnesota Schools

Image

KRPR Rocks Rochester

Image

Adoptable Pets On Pizza Boxes

Community Events