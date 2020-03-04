Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

North Iowa voters say "YES"

We're finding out why voters are so supportive this special election

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 10:26 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 10:26 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Warmer weather is sticking around
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday's section and state basketball highlights

Image

SAW: Patrick Kennedy

Image

Sean Weather 3/4 2

Image

North Iowa voters say "YES"

Image

Big voter turnout for first MN primary

Image

New location for RPS school being considered

Image

Lake Zumbro rescue

Image

Mallet mea culpa

Image

Energy Benchmark Program

Image

Sean Weather 3/4

Community Events