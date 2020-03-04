Clear

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 12:35 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 12:35 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Warmer weather is sticking around
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

NIACC Bond passes in special election

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend

Image

New Mason City thowing record

Image

Super Tuesday basketball

Image

Voters approve funding for NIACC

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs tender with Bruins

Image

Bernie supports rally in St. Paul

Image

Republican concerns on Super Tuesday

Community Events