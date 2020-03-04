Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 6:48 AM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 6:48 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 15°
Warmer weather is sticking around
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC Bond passes in special election

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Daylight Saving Time Begins This Weekend

Image

New Mason City thowing record

Image

Super Tuesday basketball

Image

Voters approve funding for NIACC

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs tender with Bruins

Image

Bernie supports rally in St. Paul

Image

Republican concerns on Super Tuesday

Image

Snow possible into Wednesday

Community Events