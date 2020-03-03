Sean Weather 3/3

Clear
Biden wins Democratic primary in Minnesota

Weather 3/3

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 10:43 PM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 10:43 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: °
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
