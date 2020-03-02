Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 7:04 AM
Updated: Mar 2, 2020 7:04 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
March comes in like a lamb - and well above average
