Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
RFD reminds public on ice safety
Firefighters say ice is never 100-percent safe.
Posted: Mar 1, 2020 9:45 PM
Updated: Mar 1, 2020 9:45 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Broken Clouds
33°
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
32°
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Austin
Scattered Clouds
36°
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
32°
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
31°
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
A warm weekend to kick off the new month
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Accident investigation leads to drug charges against Kanawha woman
Clear Lake Police and Fire respond to 'car/house fire'
Teen sentenced for illegal ATM withdrawals in Floyd County
Buttigieg ends historic presidential campaign, urges unity
StormTeam 3: Tracking a stretch of warm weather
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in northwest Iowa
Austin man sentenced for prison for Owatonna drug death
No injuries reported after Cerro Gordo Co. crash involving state trooper
Archbishop asks priests to abstain from voting Tuesday in Minnesota
StormTeam 3: A warm week marked with light snow chances
Latest Video
Sean Weather 3/1
Kasson hosts welcoming party for state wrestlers
RFD reminds public on ice safety
Buttigieg supporters react to campaign announcement
Sean weather 2 2/29
Saturday hoops highlights
Minnesota state wrestling finals
High school students take part in Hazmat training
Little Thistle Brewery hosts outdoor party
Sean Weather LEAP DAY
Community Events