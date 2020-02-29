Home
Sean Weather LEAP DAY
A nice warm up on the way
Posted: Feb 29, 2020 7:22 PM
Updated: Feb 29, 2020 7:22 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Clear
36°
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
37°
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
37°
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
37°
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
33°
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
A warm weekend to kick off the new month
Radar
Eye in the sky
