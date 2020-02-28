Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/28

Nelson is tracking warmer temps

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 10:44 PM
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 10:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -5°
Waiting for the weekend warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Community Events