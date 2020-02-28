Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 7:18 AM
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 7:18 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Waiting for the weekend warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

