Clear

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 12:34 PM
Updated: Feb 27, 2020 12:34 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Waiting for the weekend warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

