Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday
Posted: Feb 27, 2020 7:01 AM
Updated: Feb 27, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
18°
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
16°
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Austin
Broken Clouds
16°
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
16°
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 5°
More Weather
Rochester
Broken Clouds
13°
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 3°
More Weather
Waiting for the weekend warm-up
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
12 Iowans now being monitored for the coronavirus
No injuries after emergency landing at Mason City airport
Iowa mother: Daughter injured by viral online prank
18-year-old shot in Mason City on Tuesday afternoon in 2nd shooting in as many days
Mason City teens pleads not guilty to child sex assault
Spring Swing: Newman Catholic, NIACC product Bryce Ball homers for Atlanta Braves in spring training
Mason City man pleads guilty after trial is delayed 15 times
Police: Gunman killed 5 at at Milwaukee brewery complex
Wanted Mason City man arrested, facing felony drug charges
1st graduate of 2020: Mason City student with leukemia graduates high school from hospital bed
Latest Video
Stewartville teacher nominated for Teacher of the Year
Allowing student access to CBD Products
Soil Health Winter Workshop
100 years of women voting
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday
Teen overcomes the odds to graduate from high school
Wednesday's section hoops
StormTeam 3 Tour in Rochester 2-26
SAW: Sara Faber
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/26
Community Events