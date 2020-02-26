Clear

Salvation Army Lent Challenge

As you give something up for Lent, consider giving something to the Salvation Army.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 5:14 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 5:14 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman
Mason City
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Below average to finish off the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Rapid Transit

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Handling Aircraft Emergencies

Image

Preparing for Coronavirus

Image

Helping students as a community school

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at George W. Gibbs in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/26

Image

StormTeam3 Tour at George Gibbs Elementary 2/26

Image

Stormteam 3 Tour

Image

River City Renaissance Project

Community Events