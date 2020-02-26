Clear

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 12:24 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:24 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
Below average to finish off the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

