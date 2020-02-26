Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 6:48 AM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 6:48 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 15°
Below average to finish off the work week
