Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 7:40 AM
Updated: Feb 25, 2020 7:40 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Snow chances diminish, cooler temps incoming
