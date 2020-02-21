Clear

Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 12:37 PM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 12:37 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Changing winds will lead to a weekend warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

