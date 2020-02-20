Clear
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 4:52 AM
Updated: Feb 20, 2020 4:52 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
-10° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -26°
Albert Lea
Clear
-17° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -17°
Austin
Clear
-11° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -11°
Charles City
Overcast
-11° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Clear
-13° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -30°
Changing winds will lead to a weekend warm up
