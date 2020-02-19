Clear

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 12:41 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 12:41 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
Hi: 10° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Clear
Hi: 8° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
Hi: 12° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -3°
Charles City
Overcast
Hi: 11° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Clear
Hi: 9° Lo: -16°
Feels Like: -5°
The winter chills is back...for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

