Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/17
Nelson's forecast includes snow and cold
Posted: Feb 17, 2020 10:48 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
25°
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
25°
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
28°
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
27°
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
28°
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Wintry mix to snow through Monday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Fatal collision northwest of Albert Lea
Rochester woman arrested for meth in North Iowa
More information on wanted man arrested in Hancock County
State Patrol: SE Minnesota man killed in 2-vehicle crash
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: A breakdown by county
Authorities say northwest Iowa barn collapse killed employee
Accused Floyd County sex abuser found not competent to stand trial
Mason City man sentenced for pinning a woman to the ground
StormTeam 3: Monday's winter weather impacts
Mason City teen gets probation for gang activity
Latest Video
Osage has built a small town powerhouse
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/17
Pool and field house moving forward
Cookies for the troops
Riding along as plow drivers clear the roads
Spring Break Travel Danger
Sibshop program helping siblings of kids with disabilities
An Out of this World Engineering Contest
Push to Ban Conversion Therapy
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/17
Community Events