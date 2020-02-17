Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 12:41 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 12:41 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 24°
Wintry mix to snow through Monday
Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Stewartville poverty simulation

Image

New dog area opening in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

StormTeam 3: Monday's winter weather impacts

Image

StormTeam 3 - We Track Storms

Image

Heartland Gun Club & Range opens in Rochester

Image

Local doctor educating African Americans on heart disease

Image

Community leaders fight for Minnesota equal rights amendment

Image

Sean Weather 2/16

