Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Sean Weather 2/15
Tracking Monday's storm
Posted: Feb 15, 2020 7:34 PM
Updated: Feb 15, 2020 7:34 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Clear
29°
Hi: 36° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
32°
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
32°
Hi: 38° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
28°
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
24°
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Temperatures rebound today
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Disgruntled applicants try to send 2,000 lbs of mayo to Mayo Clinic
Clear Lake man facing life in prison for child sex abuse
$500K worth of damages after overnight fire north of Mason City
Albert Lea man arrested for ongoing criminal conduct in Mason City
Felony charges filed in Mitchell County Jeep/buggy collision
Social Media post finds boy new kidney
Colorful kites take to the North Iowa sky this weekend
State Patrol says alcohol involved in Highway 218 crash n Mower Co.
A 6-year-old girl found a note at the grocery store with a surprise tucked inside
Southern Minnesota mother held on felony assault, child on life support
Latest Video
Sean Weather 2/15
Sports Overtime highlights part two
Sports Overtime highlights part one
Sean Weather 2/14 2
Finding true love, can it be found by swiping right?
Hairstyle discrimination legislature
Abortion amendment in Iowa
National Donor Day
Sen. Tina Smith on Impeachment Trial
Sean Weather
Community Events