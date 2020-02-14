Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

National Donor Day

Giving the Gift of Life

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 6:37 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 6:37 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -7°
Austin
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -7°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -18°
Temperatures rebound today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Donor Day

Image

Sen. Tina Smith on Impeachment Trial

Image

Sean Weather

Image

Mayo Clinic Acceptance Letter Mix-Up

Image

Color the wind this weekend

Image

New Clinic Site

Image

Organ Donation

Image

Firefighting In The Cold

Image

Valentine's Day Weddings

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Community Events