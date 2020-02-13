Home
Clear
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/13
Nelson tracks fun
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 10:40 PM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Clear
-11°
Hi: -5° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -25°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
-11°
Hi: -8° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -11°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
-11°
Hi: -3° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -11°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
-13°
Hi: -5° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -27°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
-18°
Hi: -4° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -37°
More Weather
Brutal cold and blowing snow this morning
Radar
Eye in the sky
