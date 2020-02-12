Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 12:39 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 12:39 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: -16°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: 22°
Snow followed by a dangerous chill
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

MN Legislative Session underway

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Wednesday & Thursday's Weather Alerts

Image

Lourdes holds off KM for HVL Gold title

Image

Mayo holds off Winona

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 2/11

Image

Flood concerns going into Spring

Image

High danger for grain bin accidents

Image

Increase in drug seizures

Image

MN Legislative Opening Session

Community Events