Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Solar power at the airport
Mason City's airport could soon have some new power
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 10:26 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 10:26 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Clear
17°
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
19°
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 10°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
18°
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
19°
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
13°
Hi: 21° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 0°
More Weather
Sunny, then colder
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
StormTeam 3: Brutal cold wind chills on tap later this week
A high school student is growing out his hair for his sick sister. When administrators asked him to cut it, he withdrew from school
1 hospitalized, 1 facing OWI charge after Mitchell Co. vehicle vs. buggy crash
Hepatitis A outbreak reaches Olmsted County
Garbage can thrown from third floor hits teen in Rochester
Howard County man accused of Minnesota bad checks pleads guilty
Former Governor Vilsack wins $150,000 playing Powerball
Final guilty plea over 2.5 pounds of marijuana found in Mason City
Rochester woman charged with property tax fraud
Two Iowans test negative for coronavirus
Latest Video
Blooming Prairie defeats Houston 69-52
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/10
SocialICE breaks records in Minnesota
Stopping flooding on Highway 65
Solar power at the airport
Avoiding frostbite
2nd Amendment Sanctuaries
Marijuana Breathalyzer - coming to police near you?
Clearing snow out of Downtown Rochester
Cascade Lake Park Improvements
Community Events