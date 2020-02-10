Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sean Weather 2/10

Snow wednesday, cold Thursday

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 8:14 AM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 8:33 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -6°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -14°
Sunny start to the week, colder later
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 2/10

Image

Sunday snowfall impacts travel

Image

Chris' Sunday PM Weather Forecast 2/9

Image

Minnesota section wrestling seedings

Image

Chris & Sean Weather Team Coverage 2/9

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/8

Image

Lourdes takes care of Albert Lea, advances to section final

Image

Polar Plunge in Rochester

Image

Flapjack fundraiser for Officer Arik Matson

Image

Sean Weather 8/2

Community Events