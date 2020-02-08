Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Flapjack fundraiser for Officer Arik Matson
Arik Matson is a southern Minnesota police officer who was shot and injured in the line of duty.
Posted: Feb 8, 2020 6:43 PM
Updated: Feb 8, 2020 6:43 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Clear
9°
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
10°
Hi: 16° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -2°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
12°
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
10°
Hi: 15° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 0°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
9°
Hi: 17° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -3°
More Weather
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sunday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning issued - Heavy snow, travel impacts on Sunday
Juvenile arrested for alleged assault of police officer at Mason City High School
StormTeam 3: An updated snowfall forecast for Sunday
Mason City teen charged with sexual assault
Winter Storm Warning issued: A breakdown by county
Sheriff: 2 from Albert Lea accused of selling cocaine after vehicle found in Worth Co. ditch
Night To Shine a prom night to remember in north Iowa
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning for entire area Sunday
State Patrol: Names released in Dodge County crash that killed Austin man
Winnebago County supervisor sentenced to jail
Latest Video
Polar Plunge in Rochester
Flapjack fundraiser for Officer Arik Matson
Sean Weather 8/2
Mayo knocks off crosstown rival John Marshall
Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 2/7
Sports Overtime highlights part two
Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part one
Night to Shine
Super plungers kick off Polar Plunge 2020
Alternate side parking goes into effect
Community Events