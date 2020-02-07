Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part one
Highlights from the best games in the area.
Posted: Feb 7, 2020 10:50 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland
Mason City
Overcast
12°
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -3°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
9°
Hi: 26° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -4°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
16°
Hi: 29° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 3°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
16°
Hi: 26° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 4°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
15°
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 1°
More Weather
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Sunday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Sheriff: 2 from Albert Lea accused of selling cocaine after vehicle found in Worth Co. ditch
Clear Lake man facing plethora of charges after 100-mph pursuit Thursday night
State Patrol: Names released in Dodge County crash that killed Austin man
StormTeam 3: Several inches of snow likely Sunday
Winter Storm Watch issued for Saturday into Sunday
Mason City teen charged with sexual assault
Man charged with homicide by vehicle for fatal Mason City crash
Juvenile arrested for alleged assault of police officer at Mason City High School
StormTeam 3: Winter storm possible Sunday
Hy-Vee ending 24 hour service
Latest Video
Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 2/7
Sports Overtime highlights part two
Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part one
Night to Shine
Super plungers kick off Polar Plunge 2020
Alternate side parking goes into effect
Fewer bars at SocialICE this year
National Wear Red Day
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/7
Iowa Legislative Forum
Community Events