Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Socialice Growth

Big changes are coming for SocialIce.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 5:07 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 5:07 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski
Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 14°
winter storm watch has been issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/7

Image

Iowa Legislative Forum

Image

Coronavirus fear fuels racism

Image

Socialice Growth

Image

Students' Polar Plunge

Image

Chataue Theatre Being Used For Socialice

Image

Sean Weather 2/7

Image

Rochester prepares for polar plunge

Image

National Wear Red Day

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Community Events