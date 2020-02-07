Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch
View Alerts
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday
Posted: Feb 7, 2020 7:19 AM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 7:19 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
22°
Hi: 26° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
21°
Hi: 25° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
23°
Hi: 29° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19°
Hi: 28° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 11°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
19°
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
winter storm watch has been issued
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Man charged with homicide by vehicle for fatal Mason City crash
StormTeam 3: Winter storm possible Sunday
New Iowa prep football districts released
StormTeam 3: Several inches of snow likely Sunday
StormTeam 3: Snow possible Thursday-Friday with potential winter storm this weekend
Hy-Vee ending 24 hour service
Clear Lake man facing plethora of charges after 100-mph pursuit Thursday night
Two Iowans being tested for the coronavirus
Iowa Caucus coverage: The tally with all precincts reporting
Winter Storm Watch issued for Saturday into Sunday
Latest Video
Rochester prepares for polar plunge
National Wear Red Day
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday
Overnight fire in Rochester
Chris interviews Angie from Cameo at SocialIce
Chris interviews William from Cafe Steam at SocialIce
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/6
Curling an option at SocialICE
Three Clear Lake athlete sign NLIs
Sharing a century of experience
Community Events