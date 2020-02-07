Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 7:19 AM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 7:19 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 12°
winter storm watch has been issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester prepares for polar plunge

Image

National Wear Red Day

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Overnight fire in Rochester

Image

Chris interviews Angie from Cameo at SocialIce

Image

Chris interviews William from Cafe Steam at SocialIce

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/6

Image

Curling an option at SocialICE

Image

Three Clear Lake athlete sign NLIs

Image

Sharing a century of experience

Community Events