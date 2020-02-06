Clear

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 12:35 PM
Updated: Feb 6, 2020 12:35 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Snow possible tonight, looking likely on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Image

