Clear
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/5

Nelson's forecast

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 9:26 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 9:26 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Snow later in the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

