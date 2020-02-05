Clear

New Surgical Center for Hospital

Giving a boost to rural healthcare

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 6:41 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 6:41 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 19°
Snow later in the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising Money for Officer Matson

Image

Improving Disaster Recovery

Image

New Surgical Center for Hospital

Image

Flu concern vs Coronavirus concern

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/5

Image

Ernst on State of the Union Address

Image

Civic Theatre Funding

Image

St. Ansgar Heritage Day Fashion Show

Image

School Survey

Image

Election judges needed

Community Events