Clear

Election judges needed

Rochester needs over 200

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 9:12 AM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 9:12 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins
Mason City
Broken Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Snow later in the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Election judges needed

Image

winter walk to school day

Image

Honoring the Hubbell House Legacy

Image

Winter walk to school day in Minnesota

Image

Election judges needed

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Tuesday night highlights

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/4

Image

North Broadway property owners filing objects

Image

Coyote mating season

Community Events